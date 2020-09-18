MCH announces 70th COVID-related death

Medical Center Health System is reporting its 70th COVID-19 related death. The patient, a 76-year-old male, died late Friday morning, September 18.

The patient was a resident of Kermit and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Sept. 4. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

Medical Center Hospital currently has 29 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. Our Critical Care Unit has seven patients with two on ventilators. The remaining 22 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.