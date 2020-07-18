MCH announces 26th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System has reported its 26th COVID-19 related death.

The patient, a 71-year-old female from Andrews, died on Friday afternoon, according to a release issued by Medical Center Health System. The patient was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on July 8 and had pre-existing conditions.

MCH has 36 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 10 patients with two on ventilators. The Critical Care overflow in the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion has two patients with both on ventilators.

Twenty-three patients are on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central. There is also one COVID patient on the Labor and Delivery floor.