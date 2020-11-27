  • November 27, 2020

Mayor claims tax issue is mixup - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Mayor claims tax issue is mixup

Turner has yet to provide receipts proving he has paid $1.1 M

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, November 27, 2020 11:43 am

Mayor claims tax issue is mixup

Mayor David Turner says federal tax records that indicate he owes the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid payroll taxes were caused by a paperwork error that “has been taken care of.”

But Turner, who has promised for more than one month to provide proof that the debt was an error and has been resolved, has yet to do so. Social media accounts of a federal tax lien and Turner’s debt have been circulating for about a month.

“There was a mix-up, but we got it resolved,” Turner said during a Wednesday phone interview. “My attorney is waiting for a receipt from the IRS. Due to COVID everything has been slowed down.”

Turner declined to elaborate on what the “mix-up” entailed. Turner, who owns a chain of seven Subway restaurants, said his attorney is traveling for Thanksgiving and not available for comment.

Turner is seeking public office again and running for the at-large City Council position.

Tax records at the Ector County Courthouse detail that Turner failed to pay $1.1 million in employee payroll taxes to the IRS from 2014-2018. The records indicate he also owes the State of Texas $24,390.71 in unpaid sales taxes. City records also detail Odessa’s number one citizen owes $3,000 in city taxes.

Sales tax revenues that are collected go back to city coffers and are used for things ranging from funding the Odessa Development Corporation to general fund items in the city’s annual budget.

As of Wednesday, the tax website, which is updated regularly, indicated the $1.1 million is still owed by Turner.

This isn’t the first time Turner, a longtime businessman, has been cited by the IRS for failure to pay employee payroll taxes. Since 1999, Turner has failed on several occasions to pay employee payroll taxes on time. In those incidents Turner was fined and had to make payment arrangements with the IRS until the debt was paid. Payroll taxes are collected from employee paychecks and the funds are supposed to be turned over routinely to the government.

Turner is currently locked in a battle with Denise Swanner for an at-large council seat that will be determined in a Dec. 15 runoff election.

Swanner did not return requests for a phone interview, texting that she was busy with the holiday and a death in her family. The runoff is necessary because both candidates failed to garner 50 percent of the vote plus one needed to win the general election. Turner has served two terms as mayor, but due to term limits cannot seek a third as mayor. Swanner is a newcomer to politics.

Early voting begins Monday and ends Dec. 11. Election Day is Dec. 15. Call 498-4030 or visit http://www.co.ector.tx.us/default.aspx?EctorCounty/Elections http://www.sos.state.tx.us

 

Posted in , , on Friday, November 27, 2020 11:43 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
52°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: NE at 14mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 39°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 54°/Low 32°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 60°/Low 28°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]