Man remains in critical condition after motorcycle collision

An Odessa motorcyclist remains in critical condition after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision in central Odessa, a Medical Center Hospital spokesperson stated in an email on Wednesday morning.

The reported collision happened 4:29 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Blossom Lane and Bonham Avenue, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that 30-year-old Marc Neatherlin Jr. of Odessa was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Blossom Lane. A Dodge Ram, driven by 57-year-old Ermalinda Figueroa of Odessa, was traveling north on Bonham Avenue.

Neatherlin ran a stop sign and struck the Dodge Ram, the press release stated. Neatherlin was transported to MCH with life-threatening injuries and Figueroa was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MCH Director of Public Relations Trevor Tankersley stated in an email that Neatherlin was listed in critical condition on Wednesday morning.

There were no reports of any other injuries. The investigation continues.