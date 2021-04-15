YPO kick-off mixer

  • April 15, 2021

Posted: Thursday, April 15, 2021 2:15 am

The Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled their annual kick-off mixer at 5:30 p.m. today at the Ellen Noël Art Museum.

Young Professionals of Odessa is a development program designed to create business opportunities, support community involvement, provide leadership education and promote an overall investment in Odessa's future for adults age 21-40. Young Professionals of Odessa is a program of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s kickoff mixer is open to the public.

There will be over $2,000 in door prizes but you must be present to win, there will be great food drinks available as well.

Ryan Patton the Chairman for Young Professionals of Odessa said, “This is a great event to network, meet new people, and learn how to get involved in our organization and community.” You do not need to be a member to attend.

To learn more about Young Professionals of Odessa, visit www.ypodessa.org.

