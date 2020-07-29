Young reporter takes on presidential politics

With just his dad as cameraman, a suit and a microphone, Phoenix Legg has been traveling the country covering politics and events like Wednesday’s fundraiser for President Donald Trump at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Phoenix and Matt Legg live in Dallas, but travel the country covering stories with Matt capturing the news on camera. Phoenix was interviewing people waiting to get into the event outside the hotel.

“In 2016, I really liked watching the debates,” 12-year-old Phoenix said.

“I went with my dad to get an old RV we were going to travel around for a month. This was 2016; doors opened and we just kept on going,” Phoenix said.

He added that he is homeschooled, or “road schooled.”

The young aspiring journalist loves everything about what he’s doing.

“I really enjoy talking to people, but not just what they think but why they think it. I want to hear their opinions, but I want to know how they got to that opinion,” Phoenix said.

Wearing a suit and tie and armed with his own business cards, Phoenix charmed just about everyone he talked to. It’s not lost on him that being 12 is an advantage.

“I think a lot of people wouldn’t be willing to talk to an adult, but they’re willing to talk to me as a kid,” he said.

He said he’s out there to get opinions from the American people.

“We hear a lot from politicians, but we don’t hear as much from the everyday American and I think that’s important. I think they’re excited to see the president. I think they feel like he supports the oil industry, which I know is big here in Midland and Odessa. Ever since 1927, that’s been a big thing here. That’s important to them,” Phoenix said.

So far, he said he’s interested in pursuing a journalism career, but “you never know where God will take me …”

Having started his journalism journey at 9, Phoenix said he didn’t know much about politics before that. However, the presidential debates intrigued him. Before that, he said he had an interest in psychology and body language.

At times, he has been surprised by what people have told him, even if he doesn’t completely understand their viewpoint.

“… But this is why I’m asking questions; how you got to that viewpoint. Let’s say you don’t agree with somebody on a viewpoint, it’s important to figure out why they think that way” and maybe minds will change, he said.

“But I think it’s important not to show opinion; just listen. Active listening is very important, in my opinion,” Phoenix said.