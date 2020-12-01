WTSB acquires interest in Snyder bank

Longtime West Texas banker John E. Grist on Monday acquired a controlling interest in Snyder’s West Texas State Bank, which has a branch in Rowena.

Grist assumed the position of chairman and chief executive officer. Mark Williamson will remain as president and Darryl Calley will continue to serve as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Joe R. Grist will join the bank at a later date as executive vice president.

John Grist for 20 years served as president, chairman and chief executive officer of Commercial State Bank in Andrews, with branches in Midland, Odessa, Lubbock and Seminole.

A Canadian native and Texas Tech graduate, Grist served two years active duty as an officer with the Second Armored Division stationed at Fort Hood. He resigned his commission after six years with the rank of Captain. He was a national bank examiner in the Amarillo sub-region and has been active in banking since.

He is a member of the Texas Bankers Association and has been active with the Andrews Chamber of Commerce, the advisory board of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in Odessa, Lions Club, Keep Andrews Beautiful and 4-H Club.

Grist said he is excited to bring hometown ownership and management to West Texas State Bank.

“I plan to continue the bank as a viable financial institution serving the needs of the citizens of Snyder and Runnels County with an expanded availability of financial services,” Grist said.

His wife, Verna, is a graduate of Texas Woman’s University and is a retired registered nurse who formerly served as a program director for the Texas Department of Health. They and their son Joe have purchased homes in Snyder and say they are looking forward to joining the Snyder community.

Joe Grist is a graduate of Lubbock Monterrey High School, Abilene Christian University and earned a masters degree from Hardin-Simmons University.

Their son Jackson E. Grist graduated from Andrews High School, South Plains College and the University of Texas, Permian Basin. He is a teacher with the Midland ISD and will serve on the board of directors of West Texas State Bank.

In addition to the Grist family members, Mark Williamson and Jimmy McMillan, both longtime residents of Snyder, will continue to serve as bank directors.