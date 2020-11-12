WTFB in need of help

The West Texas Food Bank has set up a few opportunities for the community to get involved since this year is different due to COVID-19.
WTFB is now accepting small volunteer groups and individuals through its new volunteer website wtxfoodbank.volunteerhub.com to help them keep organized.
Local communities are also encouraged to start a virtual food drive or to just donate at wtxfoodbank.org/host-a-food-drive.
In addition, partner agencies are encouraged to add their link at wtxfoodbank.org/how-to-get-help for people who are in need of help.
For additional information, call 580-6333 or visit wtxfoodbank.org.
