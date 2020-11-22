  • November 22, 2020

WTFB in need of help - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

WTFB in need of help

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 22, 2020 1:45 am

WTFB in need of help Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The West Texas Food Bank has set up a few opportunities for the community to get involved since this year is different due to COVID-19.

WTFB are now accepting small volunteer groups and individuals through its new volunteer website wtxfoodbank.volunteerhub.com to help them keep organized.

Local communities are also encouraged to start a virtual food drive or to just donate at wtxfoodbank.org/host-a-food-drive.

In addition, partner agencies are encouraged to add their link at wtxfoodbank.org/how-to-get-help for people who are in need of help.

For additional information, call 580-6333 or visit wtxfoodbank.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, November 22, 2020 1:45 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
51°
Humidity: 87%
Winds: ENE at 8mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 47°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 65°/Low 54°
Windy with morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 74°/Low 37°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]