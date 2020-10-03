WTF Party in a Box

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled West Texas Fest Party in a Box fall fundraiser.

While things are looking different this year, the museum came up with West Texas Fest Party in a Box for the community to experience the fun of West Texas Fest at home with your friends while supporting the museum.

Cost is $600 for six people. Delivery fee is $25.

The box includes: Food, gourmet tortilla chips, salsa, pork & chicken sliders, coleslaw, spicy Texas trash, corn salad, pickles, chocolate and pecan brittle; drinks, two - $25 gift cards to pinkies (alcohol not included), W.T.F. Ranch Water Recipe (includes ingredients in box), and drinkade prevention; and extra fun, deck of cards, jigger, coaster with bottle opener, West Texas Fest Spotify playlist, Evil Cowboy Hot Sauce and more.

Online ticket sales ends at midnight Oct. 16, visit noelartmuseum.org/wtxfest-partyinabox.

For more information, visit marketing@noelartmuseum.org.