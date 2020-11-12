  • November 12, 2020

Wood accepts president and CEO position with MDA - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Wood accepts president and CEO position with MDA

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, November 12, 2020 1:58 pm

Wood accepts president and CEO position with MDA oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

After 12 years at Odessa College, Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness Donald Wood will return to his “roots” at the Muscular Dystrophy Association to become its chief executive officer. 

Throughout his career, Wood worked with MDA in research, advising, consulting, fundraising and marketing.

After a brief retirement, Wood joined the OC faculty in 2008 as an associate professor of biology, later transitioned to associate dean, and then to vice president of institutional effectiveness, a news release said.

Wood said that his position as vice president of institutional effectiveness was created with the charter to “improve instruction.”

With the implementation of the Drop Rate Improvement Program and its four data-based actions for instructors to put into practice, the results were dramatic. OC completed the fall 2011 semester with the fewest drops and highest success rates in college history.

The school has continuously improved its student attendance, retention and graduation to a level that has made OC the top performing community college in Texas, and possibly the nation, for student success, the release said.

Wood said that as he begins his new position, his vision for MDA is for it to become the most effective voluntary health agency in the nation by continuing to build upon its 70-year history. That history is one of path breaking research, innovative care centers at the nation’s top medical institutions, educational programming and services, and through advocacy, to provide all people with neuromuscular disease the opportunity to lead accessible, full and productive lives, the release said.

Posted in on Thursday, November 12, 2020 1:58 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
79°
Humidity: 15%
Winds: WSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 79°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 46°
Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 53°/Low 51°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s with temperatures nearly steady overnight.

saturday

weather
High 80°/Low 45°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]