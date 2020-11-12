Wood accepts president and CEO position with MDA

After 12 years at Odessa College, Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness Donald Wood will return to his “roots” at the Muscular Dystrophy Association to become its chief executive officer.

Throughout his career, Wood worked with MDA in research, advising, consulting, fundraising and marketing.

After a brief retirement, Wood joined the OC faculty in 2008 as an associate professor of biology, later transitioned to associate dean, and then to vice president of institutional effectiveness, a news release said.

Wood said that his position as vice president of institutional effectiveness was created with the charter to “improve instruction.”

With the implementation of the Drop Rate Improvement Program and its four data-based actions for instructors to put into practice, the results were dramatic. OC completed the fall 2011 semester with the fewest drops and highest success rates in college history.

The school has continuously improved its student attendance, retention and graduation to a level that has made OC the top performing community college in Texas, and possibly the nation, for student success, the release said.

Wood said that as he begins his new position, his vision for MDA is for it to become the most effective voluntary health agency in the nation by continuing to build upon its 70-year history. That history is one of path breaking research, innovative care centers at the nation’s top medical institutions, educational programming and services, and through advocacy, to provide all people with neuromuscular disease the opportunity to lead accessible, full and productive lives, the release said.