Woman charged with spitting on OPD officer

A 40-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly spit on an Odessa Police Department officer while she was being detained at the Child Protective Services office.

Ashley Kay Don Shierling was charged with harassment of a public servant by spitting, a third-degree felony, abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported harassment to a public servant happened at 1:34 p.m. Jan. 20 at the CPS office located at 2525 N. Grandview Ave., the affidavit stated. Officers responded to an attempt-to-locate a wanted subject. A warrant for abandoning or endangering a child had been issued for Shierling's arrest on Jan. 14.

While Shierling was detained in handcuffs at the CPS office on Jan. 20, she reportedly moved her head back and forth to make her facemask drop below her mouth. Shierling became upset and intentionally spit in the direction of OPD officer Imily McKay Hawkins.

Officer Hawkins was dressed in her full OPD issued patrol uniform and she was clearly identified as a public servant, the affidavit stated. Hawkins detailed that she could see Shierling’s spit flying toward her and it made contact with her chest area of her uniform.

The charge of abandoning or endangering a child stemmed from her infant who was born on Jan. 11 testing positive for cocaine, another OPD probable cause affidavit stated.

CPS was reportedly contacted with information that a Urine Drug Screen was collected from Shierling and the newborn. The UDS showed that Shierling tested positive for cocaine.

Shierling admitted to CPS that she was using methamphetamine and crack cocaine before and during her pregnancy, the affidavit stated.

Shierling was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has two bonds totaling $15,000 and was still in custody as of Monday morning, jail records show.