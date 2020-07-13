  • July 13, 2020

WNPAC sets shows

The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center has announced a show featuring Herman’s Hermits, starring Pete Noone, Sept. 20, and a Facebook Live event featuring the Midland Festival Ballet.

Tickets for Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at WagnerNoel.com.

For more information and to read about the WNPAC’s new social distancing and COVID prevention procedures visit: https://www.wagnernoel.com/events/detail/peter-noone-2020

Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center’s new Facebook Live Series “Wagner Noël Live” will feature local talent from Midland/Odessa with performances being broadcast through its Facebook Page (Facebook.com/WagnerNoel) at 7 p.m.

RSVP to https://www.facebook.com/events/684361695722061 to be notified once they go live.

