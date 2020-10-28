  • October 28, 2020

WNPAC sets Cinema Under the Stars

WNPAC sets Cinema Under the Stars

Posted: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 2:00 am

The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center is hosting Cinema Under the Stars.

The Halloween double feature is Hocus Pocus at 8 p.m., and at 11 p.m., the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Both are on Thursday.

Free popcorn will be provided by Complex Community Federal Credit Union. Partial proceeds from the Rocky Horror Picture Show will benefit The Hamhocks of Midland Community Theatre. There will be a costume contest (costumes must depict the movies being shown); movie-themed specialty cocktails; free popcorn while supplies last; a photo booth; and prop bags available to purchase for use during the Rocky Horror screening.

For additional guidelines visit WagnerNoel.com. Face masks that cover your nose and mouth are required to be worn at all times while in the venue for guests ages 10 or older, unless you are actively eating or drinking.

Tickets for Cinema Under the Stars are $5 and each movie will be sold separately with assigned seating to allow for social distancing. You can purchase tickets for each movie screening and will have to choose your seats each time; meaning it will be first come first served, and having the same seats for each movie is not guaranteed.

