Winter weather in the forecast

The National Weather Service in Midland says a winter storm watch is in effect from Saturday night through Sunday afternoon for northern portions of the Permian Basin and northern Lea County in New Mexico.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches will be likely, with locally higher amounts possible, the NWS website said.

Roadways could become hazardous especially in areas with the highest accumulations.

The Odessa Police Department would like to remind the public to be extra careful if traveling this Sunday or Monday as roads are expected to be slick. Use extra caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191, an Odessa Police Department news release said. And remember:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle in case of an emergency. Drive with your headlights on and use extra caution when traveling over bridges. Avoid using cruise control and ease off the gas pedal or brakes if you start to skid.