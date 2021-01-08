  • January 8, 2021

Winter weather in the forecast - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Winter weather in the forecast

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 8, 2021 6:24 pm

Winter weather in the forecast Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The National Weather Service in Midland says a winter storm watch is in effect from Saturday night through Sunday afternoon for northern portions of the Permian Basin and northern Lea County in New Mexico.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches will be likely, with locally higher amounts possible, the NWS website said.

Roadways could become hazardous especially in areas with the highest accumulations.

The Odessa Police Department would like to remind the public to be extra careful if traveling this Sunday or Monday as roads are expected to be slick. Use extra caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191, an Odessa Police Department news release said. And remember:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle in case of an emergency. Drive with your headlights on and use extra caution when traveling over bridges. Avoid using cruise control and ease off the gas pedal or brakes if you start to skid.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, January 8, 2021 6:24 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
32°
Humidity: 84%
Winds: NE at 7mph
Feels Like: 26°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 41°/Low 29°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 45°/Low 31°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 35°/Low 25°
Periods of snow. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

monday

weather
High 44°/Low 24°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]