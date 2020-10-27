  • October 27, 2020

Winter weather causes OPD to respond to a dozen collisions Tuesday morning - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Winter weather causes OPD to respond to a dozen collisions Tuesday morning

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 10:22 am

Winter weather causes OPD to respond to a dozen collisions Tuesday morning By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Freezing temperatures led to poor driving conditions Tuesday morning as the Odessa Police Department reportedly responded to a dozen collisions inside city limits.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said over the phone that a majority of those collisions happened near overpasses as that’s where ice accumulates. LeSueur also said of the dozen collisions reported Tuesday morning that none were fatal or life threatening.

The high number of collisions came following a hard freeze warning from the National Weather Service where temperatures stayed below freezing much of Monday night and Tuesday morning. LeSueur said officers were prepared for a high number of collisions due to inclement weather.

“It’s not uncommon for us to respond to multiple crashes in a short period of time in weather like this,” LeSueur said. “The main thing is that people just have to slow down.”

The National Weather Service issued multiple alerts for inclement weather across the Permian Basin on Tuesday morning.

The first alert was a hazardous weather outlook issued at 2:57 a.m. for portions of southeast New Mexico, southwest Texas and western Texas. The hazardous weather outlook could feature freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected to develop Tuesday across southeast New Mexico and much of West Texas. The hazardous weather outlook remains in effect throughout Tuesday.

The second alert was a winter storm warning sent at 3:21 a.m. that could lead to up to seven inches of snow and up to a quarter inch of ice. The warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Oncor Electric customer operations manager Gus Ortega said Tuesday morning that there were no weather-related outages. He said Oncor is operating normally.

“If it does cause anything, we are prepared to assist with any outages,” Ortega said.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 10:22 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
29°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: NNE at 13mph
Feels Like: 18°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 31°/Low 26°
Cloudy with a wintry mix. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 51°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 61°/Low 32°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]