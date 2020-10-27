Winter weather causes OPD to respond to a dozen collisions Tuesday morning

Freezing temperatures led to poor driving conditions Tuesday morning as the Odessa Police Department reportedly responded to a dozen collisions inside city limits.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said over the phone that a majority of those collisions happened near overpasses as that’s where ice accumulates. LeSueur also said of the dozen collisions reported Tuesday morning that none were fatal or life threatening.

The high number of collisions came following a hard freeze warning from the National Weather Service where temperatures stayed below freezing much of Monday night and Tuesday morning. LeSueur said officers were prepared for a high number of collisions due to inclement weather.

“It’s not uncommon for us to respond to multiple crashes in a short period of time in weather like this,” LeSueur said. “The main thing is that people just have to slow down.”

The National Weather Service issued multiple alerts for inclement weather across the Permian Basin on Tuesday morning.

The first alert was a hazardous weather outlook issued at 2:57 a.m. for portions of southeast New Mexico, southwest Texas and western Texas. The hazardous weather outlook could feature freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected to develop Tuesday across southeast New Mexico and much of West Texas. The hazardous weather outlook remains in effect throughout Tuesday.

The second alert was a winter storm warning sent at 3:21 a.m. that could lead to up to seven inches of snow and up to a quarter inch of ice. The warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Oncor Electric customer operations manager Gus Ortega said Tuesday morning that there were no weather-related outages. He said Oncor is operating normally.

“If it does cause anything, we are prepared to assist with any outages,” Ortega said.