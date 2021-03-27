  • March 27, 2021

Winter storm damage assistance - Odessa American: Local News

Winter storm damage assistance

Posted: Saturday, March 27, 2021 1:34 am

Odessa American

Due to a great response from the community in reporting winter storm damage, FEMA has approved Ector County eligible to receive disaster assistance.

Ector County renters/Homeowners/small businesses/immigrant families with US born children in the home surrounding counties are strongly encouraged to register through April 20.

All are encouraged to register even if they believe there is no damage as damage may be discovered later. This is not a substitute for losses covered by home insurance. Eligibility status will be determined after the case review.

To register or for more information, call 800-621-FEMA, visit www.disasterassistance.gov or FEMA App.

