Winter makes early entrance

More bad weather and freezing temperatures led to poor driving conditions Tuesday morning as the Odessa Police Department reportedly responded to a dozen collisions inside city limits.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said officers responded to a total of 24 collisions.

LeSueur also said over the phone that a majority of those early collisions happened near overpasses as that’s where ice accumulates. LeSueur also said of the dozen collisions reported Tuesday morning that none were fatal or life threatening.

The high number of collisions came following a hard freeze warning from the National Weather Service where temperatures stayed below freezing much of Monday night and Tuesday morning. LeSueur said officers were prepared for a high number of collisions due to inclement weather.

“It’s not uncommon for us to respond to multiple crashes in a short period of time in weather like this,” LeSueur said. “The main thing is that people just have to slow down.”

The Texas Department of Transportation started pre-treating roads Monday morning and will continue to spread granular material until Wednesday morning, TxDOT Odessa District spokesperson Gene Powell said over the phone on Tuesday morning.

Powell said crews are working around the clock addressing overpasses, bridges and trouble spots. Powell also wanted to reiterate to the public to slow down.

“We are on shift work spreading granular material on overpasses, bridges and trouble spots,” Powell said. “We will continue to do that until temperatures get above 32 (degrees Fahrenheit) and everything thaws out.”

Matt Salerno, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Midland, said over the phone on Tuesday afternoon that mixed precipitation was expected between 8 p.m. to midnight, which he said could include freezing rain, sleet and snow.

The National Weather Service issued multiple alerts for inclement weather across the Permian Basin on Tuesday morning.

The first alert, hazardous weather outlook, was issued at 2:57 a.m. for portions of southeast New Mexico, southwest Texas and western Texas. The hazardous weather outlook could feature freezing rain, sleet and snow was expected to develop Tuesday across southeast New Mexico and much of West Texas. The hazardous weather outlook remained in effect throughout Tuesday.

The second alert, winter storm warning, was sent at 3:21 a.m. that could lead to up to seven inches of snow and up to a quarter inch of ice. The warning will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“We are expecting freezing temperatures to continue overnight and another round of precipitation coming through,” Salerno said. “The storm system is still west of here and it’s going to move across the region (Tuesday night).”

Oncor Electric customer operations manager Gus Ortega said Tuesday morning that there were no weather-related outages. He said Oncor Electric is operating normally.

“If it does cause anything, we are prepared to assist with any outages,” Ortega said.