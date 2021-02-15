Winter blast not quite over

All the reports haven’t come in yet, but the National Weather Service in Midland reported 5.3 inches of snow Sunday. Some parts of Odessa have seen higher amounts and some areas of Midland slightly less.

Meteorologist Samantha Zuber said the system started moving in from the northwest, but the cold air came straight from the Arctic.

Freezing temperatures hit with the highs hitting only the mid-teens or 20s.

This afternoon should warm up a little bit. “We’re hoping to get above freezing and will probably hit the mid-30s, but go back down to the teens and 20s overnight.

Wednesday, another system will be moving through, Zuber said, so temperatures may just reach freezing.

Thursday is expected to be the first day above freezing this week.

Zuber said Wednesday’s system may include rain-snow mix with snow possible overnight. Accumulations won’t be as much as what just fell.

However, she said it will continue to cause problems on the roads, which are expected to stay bad through mid-week.

Friday, temperatures are predicted to be in the low 50s with 60s forecast for the weekend. By next Monday, the local area may see 79 degrees in the forecast.

She noted that the brutally cold temperatures the Basin has seen are not only historic, but record breaking for the number of days below freezing as of today. Zuber said this area hasn’t seen wind chills this bitter in 30 years, but there has been heavier snowfall.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Midland was -11 and so far it’s been -2.