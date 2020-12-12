Downtown Odessa presents Merry & Bright Window Nights Downtown, a Winterfest event.
Instead of decorating a float, Downtown Odessa is inviting community organizations, businesses, schools and more to decorate a storefront for the community to view from Monday through Jan. 3, 2021.
All decorated storefronts will be judged for a chance to win cash prizes.
For more details or to register, visit www.downtownodessatx.com/799/Merry-and-Bright.
