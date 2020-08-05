Willis acquires Texas Moving Company

Texas Moving Company and its subsidiary Electronic Transport Corp. is a full-service moving, storage and transportation company founded in 1975 by Dick and Rosemary Dumais.

Texas Moving provides a complete range of professional moving services that include office and industrial Relocation, long distance high-value products transportation, telecom battery and equipment transportation, data center migration and relocation and high-tech storage.

This new partnership will allow Willis Permian Movers and its subsidiaries — Admiral Storage & Van and Corpus Christi Transfer to operate under the Texas Moving Company brand.

Willis Permian Movers was founded in 1973 by Jerome Willis Jr. in Odessa.

John Willis took over in 1990 and has expanded locations to El Paso, Austin and Corpus Christi.

Texas Moving Company transitioned from traditional moving and storage into the high-value and electronics transportation segment of the industry under the leadership of Steven Dumais, Dick and Rosemary’s son.

He took over as President 17 years ago, eventually becoming owner. Steven will stay on as a valued partner and be available to help service his treasured clients.