Why did this happen to Rudy?

Bari Arco was 21 when she escaped from Fidel Castro-controlled Cuba in 1999, one of 15 passengers aboard a speedboat racing northeast toward freedom, searching for a better life and future.

A year later, while working in Las Vegas, she felt she had found both after meeting Rodolfo Arco, the man who would become her husband.

Rudy, to his family and friends, also was a Cuban immigrant, coming to the United States with his family in 1969 when he was 7, their only possessions the clothes on their backs. They moved from Miami to the San Francisco area. Rudy Arco moved to Las Vegas in his early 30s.

Their paths crossed in 2000 when Bari was working at the Paris casino and Rudy said hello.

“I said, ‘Oh you’re Cuban and he said yes and we started talking’,” Bari said.

“After that, that’s it, he never let me go free again,” she added with a laugh. “At the beginning, I was like you’re too American for me.”

Their first date was to Rudy’s favorite Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas, something that Bari wasn’t too sure of, never having had tacos, burritos or even hamburgers.

So when the tortillas came out white, she wasn’t sure she was going to like the food.

That quickly changed.

“The tortillas came out like bread you didn’t put in the oven,” she said. “I was used to Cuban food and that’s it. At the end of it all, it was my favorite.”

They got married that same year and opened a janitorial service, ARCO Building Maintenance, with accounts all over the city.

At the same time, they opened a pair of Super B Burritos restaurants, one in Las Vegas and the other in nearby Henderson, and welcomed two daughters, Marisa and Melisa, to the world to join Arco’s children from a previous marriage, Julieanna and Ardy.

Bari Arco and her late husband Rodolfo Arco are shown with daughters Marisa and Melisa. Rodolfo was killed during the Aug. 31, 2019 mass shooting by gunman Seth Ator. Courtesy photo

“We reached the American dream,” Bari said. “We have a beautiful home on one acre of land that he fixed for me how I wanted it.”

When the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting, which killed 58 people and injured hundreds more, happened on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, Rodolfo Arco began looking for a safer place to raise his family.

The family settled on Odessa, selling both restaurants and their house in Nevada and opened Arco Express Co. in 2018.

“I don’t know why we decided to move to Odessa,” Bari said. “One of our drivers in Vegas talked about it and we did our research and I said fine because I didn’t want to be in the restaurants all day because of the girls, so maybe it’s time for me to sell the restaurants and we’ll do trucking and do well.”

All was well with the Arcos as they settled into life in West Texas. Living in the city, they had purchased a home in Pleasant Farms and were waiting for that to be finished.

Then came Aug. 31, 2019.

Tragedy

Rudy wasn’t answering the phone and that had everyone in the family worried.

Bari was visiting her mother in Florida with her two youngest daughters, Marisa and Melisa. They were down there waiting for the work on the house in Pleasant Farms to wrap up so they could move in.

Rudy was still in West Texas driving the truck, but Bari and the girls wanted to see him.

“I told him that we missed him so much, that we want to see you,” she said. “I said come here and spend a week, two weeks, whatever you can spend and when the house is ready, we’ll go there with you.

“So he went to Florida and we spent a week playing in the ocean. Thank God he came down.”

A few days after Rudy returned to Odessa, Bari got a call from Rudy’s daughter Julieanna telling her about the shootings in Odessa and Midland.

Bari had received a text message from Rudy at 2:43 p.m., but after she received the call from her stepdaughter, she couldn’t get in touch with him.

Rudy Arco had been shot and killed by Seth Ator while driving in Midland.

“By the time I tried to call him back, it was too late,” she said, tears streaming down her face. “I called Julie back and asked her to call him and I was calling and texting.

“I was getting worried because if you call my husband at 3 o’clock in the morning, he will answer the phone. So I was like there’s something going on, I don’t like it.”

Ator would kill seven people and wound 25 others before being killed by law enforcement officers later in the day.

Bari held out hope that her husband was stuck on the side of the road, having told her earlier in the day of trouble with the truck. She continued to call, still receiving no answer.

“I thought he might be stuck in the middle of nowhere, but the phone was ringing and ringing and not going to voice mail,” she said. “I called Julie and told her she needed to leave work and start looking for Rudy.”

Bari called SandBox Logistics in Midland and was told that the truck had been in an accident, sending Bari a picture of the crash. Bari then told her daughter to go to the hospital.

During her drive to the hospital, Julieanna came upon the accident, with the truck cordoned off with yellow tape. When she tried to get closer, police wouldn’t allow it as it was a crime scene.

Julieanna then went to the hospital, asking everyone if they knew anything about her father. Finally, a police officer said that someone would be out to talk with her.

When the official finally did talk to her, the family’s worst fears were confirmed when he said, “By the way, I’m sorry for your loss.”

Julieanna then had to call Bari in Florida to break the news.

Bari never thought for one minute she was going to be told that her husband had been killed.

She just knew Rudy would be fine because of every three words he said, two would be about God.

When the news was delivered, Bari was in shock, yet had to hold her emotions in check for her two younger daughters.

She flew back home on Sept. 1 and went straight to her pastor, the Rev. Griffin Jones at Crossroads Fellowship, and asked “Why? Why did this happen to Rudy? Why?”

Moving Forward

They held the memorial service for Rudy on Sept. 14 at Crossroads Church, a celebration of a life cut short.

Bari and her daughters never lived in the house in Pleasant Farms, choosing to rent it out instead.

Julieanna and her husband, who was waiting to relieve Rudy on that fateful day, moved to Michigan to be near his family after the oilfield work disappeared with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Julieanna and Ardy will be in Odessa to be with Bari and younger girls as the anniversary approaches.

The question that she asked of Jones on Sept. 1?

She says she is trying not to ask it still to this day.

She knows that she has to be strong for her daughters and that no one is going to be able to give her the answer she really wants.

Bari also knows that she has to do something to keep busy, to get out and become part of the community that she has grown to love.

“I like the town, I don’t know why,” she said. “I really like Odessa.

“It’s peaceful, I feel comfortable here. Rudy said let’s try to open a burrito (restaurant) here and that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Bari Arco will open a Cuban/Mexican food restaurant in downtown Odessa in about a month. Bari was widowed when her husband was killed last Aug. 31 in a mass shooting in Odessa. Eli Hartman

Bari has picked a spot in downtown Odessa at 511 N. Grant Ave. for her newest venture that combines her heritage and her newfound love for Mexican food. She is opening a venue that will feature foods from her home country, along with some of the best-selling items from her Vegas establishments.

Brightly lit and airy, with pictures of Cuban landmarks and the ocean adorning the walls and dominoes tables around the hardwood floor, the Permian Basin’s newest culinary entry is aiming for an opening day of Oct. 1.

“I am going to be cooking everything fresh every day,” she said. “We will have a combination of Cuban food and Mexican food, along with fresh juices.

“We have to keep moving forward.”

Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide