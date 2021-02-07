West Texas wrestler signs with WWE

West Texas professional wrestler Curt Stallion returned home to Crane after the coronavirus pandemic halted events throughout the country.

Stallion, whose real name is Camron Rogers, could only watch his contract with Evolve slowly dwindle as days turned into weeks and weeks turned into months.

According to onlineworldofwrestling.com, Stallion had three matches between March 8 and Oct. 7. He had totaled more than 70 in 2019, nearly 60 in 2018 and more than 50 in 2017.

Stallion said during a phone interview on Jan. 19 that he received a phone call from an unknown number, while he was visiting his best friend’s tombstone at the cemetery in Crane.

That phone call would change his life as it was from WWE.

“It was one of those moments that you see in a movie,” Stallion said. “I was flabbergasted. I didn’t know if it was real. I was dumbfounded really.

“After it set in, my eyes started to water up and I knew this was for real.”

Stallion said the cemetery is within walking distance of his grandmother’s house, so he ran back to tell her the news. Stallion said at first his grandmother didn’t believe him, but he reassured her this was happening.

On Oct. 7, WWE issued a press release that it had signed eight new recruits, which included Stallion and his future tag-team partner Anthony Greene aka August Grey. Stallion had previously worked for Evolve — a feeder system to WWE — since 2018.

Stallion said he was told by officials at Evolve, which included one its founders Gabe Sapolsky, that they were recommending him to WWE. Stallion admitted it was a long shot then and he still can’t believe to this day.

“So many things in my life have gone so wrong so many times,” Stallion said. “For this to actually work out, my mind is blown.”

Stallion, a graduate of Crane High School, began his professional wrestling journey with the Odessa-based promotion Old School Wrestling in October 2012. Stallion said he still credits the late Fred Urban III, who died in October 2018, for his professional wrestling success.

During the interview, Stallion said he wishes Urban could have shared the joy in signing with WWE after the longtime promoter took a chance on him.

“I can only thank Fred Urban, God rest his soul, for having that Odessa training facility,” Stallion said. “... I owe so much to Fred. I wish he was still around to see all of this.”

Stallion was quickly put on WWE program as he found himself on 205 Live, which is specifically for wrestlers who are 205 pounds or lighter.

On Nov. 13, Stallion won a gauntlet match to become No. 1 contender for the NXT cruiserweight title. Stallion was defeated by NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar on the Feb. 3 episode of NXT. Stallion also teamed with Grey in a losing effort to Killian Dain and Drake Maverick during the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

“I’m so fortunate that I got to start there,” Stallion said about starting on 205 Live. “NXT is so heavily produced and 205 Live isn’t as produced as NXT. NXT is very meticulous and they have to get everything down for live television. It’s very professional ran. I commend those guys.”

Though nearly 1,500 miles separate Crane from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Stallion said he’s always reminded of home.

Stallion said his theme music, titled “Suburban Mexican Standoff,” mimics a song from a Clint Eastwood movie and the ring announcer bills him from Crane.

“It’s always one of those things that I hear it as it happens when I’m walking down to the ring,” he said. “It’s that little smirk that splats on my face of pride.”