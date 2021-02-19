West Texas Food Bank weathers winter storm

The West Texas Food Bank resumed normal operations after days without power to the Odessa distribution facility, a press release detailed.

Drive-thru pantries are reportedly being rescheduled and deliveries to partner organizations have resumed.

“What has kept me up at night are the thoughts of our kiddos and elderly without heat and access to food,” Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank Libby Campbell stated in the press release. “Our team worked hard leading up to the storm to make sure our agency partners would have the things they needed to continue serving. Even with our facility operating on an emergency generator, we were able to distribute over 471,000 pounds of food in the last two weeks. Now with the power restored, we are operating drive-thru pantries at both Midland and Odessa facilities, we have resumed deliveries to our agency partners, and we are checking in on our seniors making home deliveries through our Senior Box Program.”

The West Texas Food Bank thanked its partner agencies who were able to serve their communities throughout the storm, like Breaking Bread in Midland and the Salvation Army in Odessa. The West Texas Food Bank also thanked many community members who stepped up to help their neighbors like Alejandro Barrientos of Curb Side Bistro and friend of the Food Bank Judge Sara Kate Billingsley, who cooked thousands of meals for members of the Odessa community.

Anyone in need of food, visit the How To Get Help section of the West Texas Food Bank website, or call 432-580-6333 for more information about when and where to get help.

Drive-Thru Pantries operate four days a week in both Midland and Odessa, and the food bank has numerous mobile distributions throughout the 19 counties it serves.