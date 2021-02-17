West Texas Food Bank closed Wednesday, Thursday

Due to road conditions the West Texas Food Bank will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday.

This closure includes all in-house pantries, mobile distributions and classes.

The in-house pantries will be rescheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at both Odessa and Midland locations.

The mobile distributions will also be rescheduled and the food bank will update with those dates ASAP.

I don’t believe we had any classes scheduled to cancel, but just covering my bases!

There will be no volunteer opportunities until Friday.