  • February 17, 2021

West Texas Food Bank closed Wednesday, Thursday

West Texas Food Bank closed Wednesday, Thursday

Pantries rescheduled to Friday

Posted: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 11:09 am

West Texas Food Bank closed Wednesday, Thursday

Due to road conditions the West Texas Food Bank will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday.

This closure includes all in-house pantries, mobile distributions and classes.

The in-house pantries will be rescheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at both Odessa and Midland locations.

The mobile distributions will also be rescheduled and the food bank will update with those dates ASAP.

I don’t believe we had any classes scheduled to cancel, but just covering my bases!

There will be no volunteer opportunities until Friday.

