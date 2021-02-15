West Texas Food bank closed Tuesday

The West Texas Food Bank will remain closed tomorrow, and our regular pantry in Midland will be rescheduled.
The Odessa Pantry scheduled for Wednesday will still take place.
Any mobile distributions scheduled will also be rescheduled.
Posted: Monday, February 15, 2021 1:39 pm
The West Texas Food Bank will remain closed tomorrow, and our regular pantry in Midland will be rescheduled.
The Odessa Pantry scheduled for Wednesday will still take place.
Any mobile distributions scheduled will also be rescheduled.
Posted in Local News on Monday, February 15, 2021 1:39 pm. | Tags:
thursday
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>
Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>
Odessa, TX
432-362-0004
Odessa, TX
432-333-7602
Odessa, TX
432-550-3668
Odessa, TX
432-337-4661
© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]