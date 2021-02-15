  • February 15, 2021

West Texas Food bank closed Tuesday - Odessa American: Local News

West Texas Food bank closed Tuesday

Posted: Monday, February 15, 2021 1:39 pm

West Texas Food bank closed Tuesday

The West Texas Food Bank will remain closed tomorrow, and our regular pantry in Midland will be rescheduled.

The Odessa Pantry scheduled for Wednesday will still take place.

Any mobile distributions scheduled will also be rescheduled.

