  • October 12, 2020

West Texas Food Bank announces donation

West Texas Food Bank announces donation

Posted: Monday, October 12, 2020 11:09 am

oanews@oaoa.com

The West Texas Food Bank has announced the donation of a semi-truck load of food and $10,000 from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The donation is the second time the Church has made such a large donation of food and funds to the Food Bank.

The truck will be arriving at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Odessa location.

The Food Bank has been so fortunate to have had the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionaries volunteering at their facilities. They have been one of the very select small groups who have volunteered. They will be on hand to help with the pantry distribution and to help unload the truck.

As a side note, the Food Bank will be changing its pantry hours starting Tuesday.

>> The Midland Facility Pantry will be open Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

>> The Odessa Facility Pantry will be open Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

>> Those utilizing the Midland or Odessa facility pantries must be in line by 3 p.m.

>> Patrons are reminded that they may only use the West Texas Food Bank pantries once a month. “One visit to either facility, once a month.”

>> People needing additional food assistance are encouraged to utilize its robust network of partner agencies and mobile outreaches.

>> An information page about how to get help is available on the food bank website. The page includes a list of partner agencies throughout the 19 counties it serve, as well as mobile distribution locations.

>> https://wtxfoodbank.org/how-to-get-help/

