West Texas Celtic Fair has been scheduled March 13-14 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, Pavilion - Amphitheater, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.
Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
There will be workshops, classes, events, beer/whiskey tasting, bonniest knees contest, Scottish Gaelic language classes and more.
Visit tinyurl.com/rmy5mycd.
