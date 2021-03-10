West Texas Celtic Fair remains optimistic about attendance

MIDLAND Last year, the West Texas Celtic Fair was among the last events in the area to be held before the COVID-19 pandemic forced everything to shut down.

Now, one year later, with people getting vaccinated and with COVID cases in the area dropping, event director David Roy Raney is optimistic about the attendance at this year’s festival.

The two-day festival, which serves to help educate people on Celtic culture, is scheduled Saturday and Sunday at the Horseshoe Pavilion in Midland.

The festival includes plenty of music and entertainment with Celtic food and vendors as well as Scottish clans, workshops and more. The event will start just three days after the state lifts its mask mandate.

“I really don’t know what to expect because everyone’s been held up for a year and looking for something to do,” Raney said. “This s a great way to start, especially after the mandate is lifted up. I think you’ll see a lot of people wanting to get out and do things. Even people who aren’t Celtic or don’t know much about it will want to do something this weekend. Hopefully they’ll show up. We’ll have something for everyone.”

Despite the mask order being lifted, Raney is still urging everyone to be safe and wear masks.

“It could change … but I’m advertising that masks and social distancing are required but that will be set by the Midland Horseshoe on what they decide to do,” Raney said. “I mentioned last year because we were the last event in Midland County before the shutdown as far as events. In my opening ceremony last year, I told everyone to not sneeze or cough on people, wash their hands and don’t be there if you’re sick. It’s basically common sense.”

The festival will start at 10 a.m. Saturday with various events going on around the arena including a dog show with Lisa Neal at Stage 2.

Entertainers Rickey Pittman and Red McWilliams will be performing on Stage 1 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively before the opening ceremony takes place on that stage.

Pittman is a storyteller, author, songwriter and folksinger with a resume that includes being the grand prize winner of the 1998 Ernest Hemingway Short Story Competition and is originally from Dallas.

McWilliams is one of the most recognized names in Celtic music in the south and southwest, being awarded the Celtic Entertainer of the Year in 1997 by the Celtic Heritage Society of East Texas and the Johnny Hailstones Entertainer of the Year in 1997 from the Scottish Clans of North Texas, Fort Worth.

Among other groups performing will be an Irish rock group called the Blaggards.

Highland Reign, a Scots-American folk rock band from Indianapolis will also be performing.

Other events going on during the weekend will include the European Sword Fight Demonstrations with Davenriche European Martial Arts as well as beer tasting and whiskey tasting.

There will also be a Ceilidh that will take place 8-10 p.m. Saturday.

For those who may not know, a ceilidh is an informal song circle or social gathering.

“People can come and bring their instruments, tell jokes and stories,” Raney said. “I require the bands and the entertainers there to perform. It’s a two-hour song circle.”

Among the attending clans will be the Clan Cameron Red River Branch.

Aside from a few changes, Raney doesn’t expect this year’s festival to be too different from previous installments.

“I can’t really think of anything else much different other than maybe this year, we’re not going to have to worry too much about COVID,” Raney said. “With Texans doing away with the mask mandates and us having our fair on the first weekend after that, it’s going to be interesting to see how that’ll work out.”

According to Raney, because of the low number of Celtic festivals in West Texas, it makes this one stand out more.

“There’s a lot of people in West Texas that are Celtic and don’t know it,” Raney said. “It is the only festival between Albuquerque, N.M. and Decatur. There use to be quite a few of them up and down interstate-20 but they’ve all fallen by the wayside. It’s one of the few ones left so that makes us unique. I’ve gotten calls from people as far as Amarillo who want to be a part of this because there’s nothing like it in their area.”

Ticket information can be found at https://westtexascelticfair.com/tickets/.