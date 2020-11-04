  • November 4, 2020

Wedding photos wanted

Wedding photos wanted

Posted: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 2:37 pm

Odessa American

Be a part of the Ellen Noël Art Museum’s exhibition, Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion from the Steven Porterfield Collection.

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is looking for people lend theirs or their families’ wedding portraits to get the chance to be featured in the exhibition. Any time period is welcome. The deadline has been extended until Nov. 15.

Photos must be framed and ready to hang. To digitally submit your photo for consideration, please contact Daniel at curator@noelartmuseum.org along with a short history, dimensions of the frame and a copy of the photo before Nov. 15. There are only 40 spots available. The final photos will be chosen by Porterfield. Please do not drop off your photos at the museum until you are contacted.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the opening of Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion from the Steven Porterfield Collection will open on Dec. 3.

