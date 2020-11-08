Wedding photos needed

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., is looking for people in the community to lend theirs or their families wedding portraits to get the chance to be featured in the exhibition, “Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion” from the Steven Porterfield Collection.

The deadline has been extended through Nov. 15. The opening will be on Dec. 3.

There are only 40 spots available. Photos must be framed and ready to hang. The final photos will be chosen by Porterfield.

Please do not drop off your photos at the museum until you are contacted.

To digitally submit your photo for consideration, email curator@noelartmuseum.org along with a short history, dimensions of the frame and a copy of the photo before Nov. 15.

Visit noelartmuseum.org.