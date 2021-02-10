The Hispanic Heritage Foundation has scheduled Black History Month: Afro Latinx Charla from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Kim Haas, executive producer, host, and creator of the PBS series "Afro-Latino Travels with Kim Haas" will be a part of the conversation, sharing her experiences, ideas, and actions.
To register for the free webinar, visit hhf.page.link/erws.
