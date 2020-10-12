  • October 12, 2020

Webinar - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Webinar

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 12, 2020 1:00 am

Webinar Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Midland College Business & Economic Development Center has scheduled a virtual Start Your Own Business webinar at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The webinar is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

To join, go to globalpage-prod.webex.com/join. The Webex meeting number (access code) is 146 722 8071. The Meeting password: SYOB

For more information, call Paul McCord at 432-686-4913 or email pmccord@midland.edu.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Monday, October 12, 2020 1:00 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
69°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: W at 7mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 52°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 89°/Low 58°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 95°/Low 58°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]