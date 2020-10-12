Midland College Business & Economic Development Center has scheduled a virtual Start Your Own Business webinar at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The webinar is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

To join, go to globalpage-prod.webex.com/join. The Webex meeting number (access code) is 146 722 8071. The Meeting password: SYOB

For more information, call Paul McCord at 432-686-4913 or email pmccord@midland.edu.