Webinar explores loneliness, mindful meditation

COVID-19 has everyone isolating a little more these days. For some, isolation is hard and can lead to loneliness; but for others, the loneliness didn’t arrive with the pandemic. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Family and Community Health unit’s Texas Military Program is offering a webinar that can help individuals learn more about mindfulness meditation to combat loneliness.

Surmounting Social Isolation and Loneliness: Mindfulness Meditation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 21. The program is free and open to the public. Attendees must first RSVP in advance and then check email for instructions to join the session.

This session explores the differences between social isolation and loneliness, the potential risks to our personal and relational health, and provides tips for how to effectively cope and manage.

Andy Crocker, AgriLife Extension statewide program specialist in gerontology and health, Amarillo, and Lakshmi Mahadevan, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension specialist-special populations, College Station, will be the presenters.

The program offers continuing education credits for social workers, licensed professional counselor, licensed marriage and family therapist, case manager and board-certified patient advocates.