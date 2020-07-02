Water lecture series coming up

The West Texas Water Institute will host a virtual water lecture series from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 10 on Microsoft Teams.

The speaker will be Gerado Rivera, chief operating officer of H20 Midstream.

The topic will be Environmental, Social and Governance, or ESG. While the Water Midstream sector is relatively new, ESG has been around for decades, according to the event flyer.

Formed in 2016, H20 was founded on the vision that water should be treated as a commodity and not a waste, the flyer said. H20 has been able to grow its business while incorporating the important factors of ESG investing.

Rivera has 34 years of domestic and international experience in the energy sector, including 23 years with ConocoPhillips where he began his career.

At ConocoPhillips, Rivera had management assignments in the Upstream and Midstream sectors with exposure to multiple commodities — natural gas, NGLs, LNG, crude oil and heavy oil. His leadership positions focused on operations, engineering, project execution and business and commercial development, the flyer said.

Prior to joining H2O Midstream, Rivera served in officer and management roles at Southcross Energy and Vermillion Energy. At Southcross, he was vice president of NGL Marketing with P&L, operational, and business development responsibilities for the NGL business unit. At Vermillion Energy, a Canadian-based International E&P company, Rivera served in various leadership roles over corporate and strategic planning; global marketing for crude, natural gas and NGLs; and mergers and acquisitions. Gerardo holds a Chemical Engineering degree from Texas A&M University.