Cots donated by the American Red Cross are spread out as part of a warming shelter put on by the City of Odessa Tuesday morning in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. The City of Odessa has assisted in the operation of 3 separate warming shelters across Odessa for those in need located at The Salvation Army, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and the Copper Rose Building. Those who are seeking shelter are provided food, water and a place to sleep free of charge.
Posted: Thursday, February 18, 2021 1:30 am
The City of Odessa continues to assist the operation of three warming shelters for those that may not have power or food in their homes.
Shelters are at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Parish Gym, 7601 N. Grandview Ave.; Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave., and the Salvation Army, 810 E. 11th St.
Food and drinks will be available.
Face masks are required.
