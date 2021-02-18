  • February 18, 2021

Warming shelter

Warming shelter

Posted: Thursday, February 18, 2021 1:30 am

Warming shelter Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa continues to assist the operation of three warming shelters for those that may not have power or food in their homes.

Shelters are at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Parish Gym, 7601 N. Grandview Ave.; Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave., and the Salvation Army, 810 E. 11th St.

Food and drinks will be available.

Face masks are required.

