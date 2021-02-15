Eli Hartman
OAT021121_SalvationArmy_01.jpg
The Salvation Army is preparing a cold weather shelter in partnership with the City of Odessa at the Salvation Army’s Mabee Red Shield Lodge for those in need of a place to stay during the incoming freezing temperatures that are expected to arrive Wednesday night. The shelter is located at 811 East 10th Street and will provide food, beverages, cots and blankets free of charge from Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. through Tuesday morning.
Posted: Monday, February 15, 2021 1:30 am
Warming shelter
Odessa American
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
The City of Odessa and the Salvation Army are teaming together to provide a free warming center for those that may need shelter from the extreme cold weather.
The shelter is located at 810 E. 11th St., and will open tonight through Tuesday morning.
The public can begin arriving at the shelter at 6:30 p.m. or at 5 p.m. for those who want to eat dinner in the soup kitchen first.
Free food, beverages, cots, blankets, pillows and toiletries will be provided.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.
Posted in
Local News
on
Monday, February 15, 2021 1:30 am.
| Tags:
City Of Odessa,
Salvation Army,
Cold Weather