  • February 14, 2021

Warming shelter

Posted: Sunday, February 14, 2021 1:30 am

The City of Odessa and the Salvation Army are teaming together to provide a free warming center for those that may need shelter from the extreme cold weather.

The shelter is located at 810 E. 11th St., and will open tonight through Tuesday morning.

The public can begin arriving at the shelter at 6:30 p.m. or at 5 p.m. for those who want to eat dinner in the soup kitchen first.

Free food, beverages, cots, blankets, pillows and toiletries will be provided.

