All the reports haven’t come in yet, but the National Weather Service in Midland reported 5.3 inches of snow Sunday. Some parts of Odessa have seen higher amounts and some areas of Midland slightly less.

Meteorologist Samantha Zuber said the system started moving in from the northwest, but the cold air came straight from the Arctic.

Freezing temperatures were expected Monday with the highs hitting only the mid-teens or 20s.