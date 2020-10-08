Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere in virtual format

COVID-19 may have stopped or delayed numerous events this year but one event that it won’t cancel is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

However, it will force this year’s event to take place in a virtual setting meaning that people can do it from anywhere.

The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting their walk at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“You know of course, anything you do these days, the first thing you mention is that COVID has changed everything,” Brandy Pagett, who is on the committee for West Texas to end Alzheimer’s said. “Because Alzheimer’s is prevalent in old people, the Alzheimer’s Association and the committee members have worked really hard to still raise money to make sure that everyone stays safe. We’ve gone above and beyond as far as safety protocols.”

A promise garden will be set up at the campuses of Midland College and UTPB where people can write sentimental messages for their loved ones who have been affected by Alzheimer’s.

“We’re having a virtual opening ceremony where people will be in different locations and you can log on to your computer and watch the opening ceremony,” Pagett said.

Pagett said participants will be walking in their individual locations.

“They will be taking pictures and sending them in at the same time as they’re walking,” Pagett said. “It’s all going to be on the website so that everyone can watch what everyone else is doing. We have several people that are walking in their own neighborhood.

The opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. with the event ending at 11 p.m.

However, Pagett says people can still participate even after the event.

“The money will be raised through the end of the year,” Pagett said. “Even if you want to do your own walk later on, that’s fine.

“The great thing about doing this event virtually, is that even if the weather is terrible on Saturday, you can pick a date and time that works and you can submit pictures to our website and anything else. We’d like to hear stories about how it went.”

Those who want to register or donate can do so on the event’s website at tinyurl.com/y2xxcjv8.