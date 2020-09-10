Wagner Noël returns to live performances

Starting with The Everly Set, a celebration of the Everly Brothers, the Wagner Noël will make its return to offering live entertainment on Sept. 15.

Also on the schedule this month is Cuentos: Tales from the Latino World Sept. 19 and Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on Sept. 20, the WNPAC website said.

As with many other activities, schools, theaters and venues, the Wagner Noël stopped staging live performances in mid-March due to COVID-19.

“We had no way of knowing at that time just how long all of this would last, and after several months passed ... the question became when can we come back? So that’s been the question for the last few months. Today, we are happy to say that that time has come,” WNPAC General Manager Stephanie Rivas said during a news conference held in the lobby of the facility.

Audience members applauded at the news.

“We do have three performances scheduled for this month, and then of course we will continue to have events each month following,” Rivas said.

She noted that things will look different than they did before.

“We as ASM Global, the managers of this facility for the University of Texas Permian Basin, are taking all of the steps necessary to ensure that our patrons all feel good about their choice to come back into these doors for live entertainment,” Rivas said. “Venue Shield is a comprehensive program by which all ASM Global stadiums, arenas and theaters will uphold the areas of safety, sanitization and cleanliness. Patrons will see hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.”

“All of our seating is currently social distanced. Face coverings will be required for all patrons as they enter the facility and will be worn anytime they’re in line for concessions, restrooms and they’re moving through the lobby. With the help of Alpha Defense Shield, today this entire venue and the academic spaces here at the Wagner Noël are being sanitized using Zoono antibacterial products that apply a 90-day germ fighting shield on all of our hard and soft surfaces. Our Wagner Noël staff will then continue to maintain that process throughout the year with specialized equipment.”

Rivas thanked the facility’s donors, board members and university leadership for their support of the Wagner Noël and the staff during these uncertain times.

“It’s because of them that this venue continues to be a shining star (in) our West Texas landscape. We will continue to be creative and to bring you quality entertainment and we hope that our patrons will continue to purchase tickets and let us entertain them,” she said.

UTPB President Sandra Woodley also thanked the Wagner Noël staff.

“It’s been a stressful time, I think, for all of us trying to figure out how we get back to the business of running a university and part of the university is this beautiful Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. It’s hard to believe that it is almost 10 years old. It’s about to have a decade worth of experience in providing entertainment and ... cultural experiences here in the Permian Basin. We are really pleased that it is about to come and get off the sidelines, and ever so cautiously, edge back on to provide that in the Permian Basin (with entertainment),” Woodley said.

“We know that this is a gift to the community. Our music students study out here, so we’re really happy to have it coming back on. ... We deeply appreciate the thoughtfulness and the care that has gone into the planning for making sure that our community is safe when they come in and enjoy the events that we’ll be able to see here coming up,” Woodley added.

People may purchase tickets as a household in groups of two, four, six or eight. If they need more, Rivas said they can call the box office.

The Wagner Noël has an 1,800 seat capacity but it can only seat 730 during this time, Rivas said.

Once people have purchased their seats in a certain location, “there will be no one sitting on either side of you and then we have skipped every other row in the larger sections so you are socially distanced around you,” Rivas said.

“We’re hopeful that artists will want to come out and perform,” she added. “I think that’s the biggest challenge for us is that many artists have had to cancel full tours because every state has its own guidelines and its own designations, so it’s very hard for them to put a tour together. So what we’re looking at is artists that are willing to come in and do what we call fly-in dates. They may just do one date here and they would fly to another location,” Rivas said.