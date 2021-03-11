Volunteers return to Medical Center Hospital

For the first time in almost a year, Medical Center Hospital volunteers were allowed to come back.

Last year, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, MCH was unable to keep volunteers inside the hospital due to safety.

However, with cases going down and people continuing to get vaccinated, the volunteer workers were able to return.

“It’s been a long year,” MCH Manager of Volunteers Jennifer Jones said. “I knew that the volunteers were wanting to come back as soon as they could. We had to wait until it was safe. Our administration had to wait until it was safe for the volunteers to come back.”

Jones added that they are still starting off slow as they want to take as many safety precautions as possible to keep everyone well as they gradually get back into the swing of things.

“As we evaluate, weekly, we’ll see how the numbers are and if we’re able to open up more,” Jones said.

Right now they have 55 adult volunteers.

“In 2019, we had 89 junior volunteers,” Jones said. “I don’t know when or if it’ll start up for junior volunteers. Right now, we’re starting off slowly. We want to be safe and we’ll revaluate as it comes along and as time comes but we have to be safe. Safety is going to be the priority.”

As far as numbers go, Jones isn’t sure if all of the volunteers have returned.

“We’d like for them to be back but then we’d need a place to put them to come back,” Jones said. “A lot of details need to be worked out for them to come back. It depends on their personal safety issues and they’d have to follow the guidelines to come back. I can’t predict if it’ll be 100 percent but I’d like it to be around 90 percent. Volunteers tend to stick around. Once they’re happy, they’ll keep coming back.”

Jones added that volunteers have to sign a waiver that they understand the risks involved and have to be vaccinated.

“The requirement is that they need to have their COVID shots or their antibody tests,” Jones said. “Because they’re coming in willingly. They’re not employed, they’re volunteers, that’s going to be a requirement. It’s for their safety.”

The volunteer roles have also changed.

In the past, their jobs varied from delivering flowers to patients to help delivering mail to hunting down a wheelchair and taking people to places around the building.

Due to safety precautions, the volunteers are limited to working on the first floor where, helping run the front desk, running the popcorn stand and helping greet people.

“Right now, the volunteers don’t have quite the freedom that they had within the building,” Jones said. “We want to keep them safe. Their roles are going to be pretty simple. As time goes on, we’ll expand those roles. But even something as simple as delivering flowers, that would require them to go upstairs and that’s one area they can’t go to. Delivering mail, we cannot have them go and do that.”

Jones said that could change in a week or two but it’s still very much in the air.

“We just don’t know,” Jones said. “It depends on how safe we are in Odessa. Despite what the nation is doing, we have to be safe here at Medical Center.”

Among the volunteers back at MCH is Gracie Sanchez who’s been working as a volunteer there since 2017 and is a longtime Odessa resident.

“It feels good to be back,” Jones said. “It’s like coming back to work after one full year. You get to see your friends. You get to enjoy being around other people and helping others.”

During the one year hiatus, Jones and her other volunteers were able to keep busy as they worked on other projects outside of the hospital such as painting kindness messages on rocks that were distributed to the nurses at MCH during National Nurses Week last year.

“There was a lot of cooking at home,” Jones said. “We’ve had a lot of projects going on. Even though we couldn’t come to the hospital, we could do things to keep us entertained and keep in touch with people that we work with at the hospital.”

Other projects outside of the hospital included bunnies for Easter and Christmas Angels as well as drive-by birthdays for some of the employees, according to Jones.

Linda Golden, who volunteers with her husband Phil Golden, were also glad to be back at MCH this week.

“It is wonderful,” Linda said. “We have missed being here so much. We missed other people. We missed the staff and other volunteers and everyone else.”

Unlike some of the volunteers, Linda and Phil’s job hasn’t changed since before the pandemic as they resumed their duties running the popcorn stand just as they had before.

“My husband pops the popcorn, and I do the transactions and give the drinks and pickles,” Linda said. “We’ve got the same routine that we’ve had before, coming in the morning and getting the machine popping.”

Both Linda and Phil, who have volunteered at MCH for four years now and are both retired, have a lot of fun running the machine.

“It’s a fairly simple routine,” Phil said. “If we take care of the machine, it’ll take care of us. Proper maintenance is important but it’s a lot of fun. We do it once or twice every two weeks and it gives us something to do and makes us feel useful.”

The past year has been tough, according to Linda.

“Isolation is very difficult,” Linda said. “Not just for us as volunteers but everyone. Our whole community has been isolated for a year. It’s exhilarating to be out of that and back into the community.”

Ann Ellison, another longtime Odessan has been volunteering at MCH since 2015 and enjoys being able to talk with others.

“I just like the interaction with people,” Ellison said. “My husband and I had our own (photography) business and we were active all the time. It’s nice to be back. We have great volunteers and management.”

The schedules that the volunteers work is also different than in the past as the hospital looks to gradually expand on that as the weeks come.

“Right now this week, we just opened up on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Jones said. “They’ll evaluate how safe that is and then we’ll expand as time goes on. That will be at the advice of our administration staff, whenever they think it’s safe for Odessa to have more volunteers in the building.”

Jones also added that the employees at MCH have been overjoyed to have the volunteers back as well.

“It means a lot to them,” Jones said. “I’m not sure who was more excited to have them back, the staff or the volunteers themselves. But it’s been like school starting up. There’s been excitement.”

As for those who are interested in volunteering, Jones says they’re still looking for people to help out.

“We’re always looking for volunteers,” Jones said. “There’s an application process and an onboarding process but if someone is interested, they can call my office at 432-640-2249. Volunteering is giving and I think people need to give back because the return will make their own life better.”