Volunteers needed

The Crisis Center of West Texas is offering a free training for community members interested in serving on the Crisis Response Team.

Trainings will be held on Saturdays, March 20, March 27, April 10, and April 17 in the UTPB Mesa Building Game Room.

Volunteers are essential to the CRT and provide essential response services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence immediately after an assault occurs.

Volunteers are required by the Texas Attorney General to complete a training course and 10 hours of shadowing. This course will cover the dynamics of sexual and domestic violence, trauma informed care, and other tools that will help you support survivors.

Members of the CRT volunteer for overnight and weekend shifts, based on your availability, on a rotating basis.

To volunteer, complete application online at tinyurl.com/3dbfra8s.

For more information, email Elizabeth Teixeira at Elizabeth@ccwtx.org.