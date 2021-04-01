Volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed for the Keep Odessa Beautiful program “We Care, We Help!”
The program helps provide lawn care for those in the community who are disabled, elderly, veterans or widowed.
The program is volunteer based with dates and times of service provided with availability of the volunteers.
Those who are interested in registering can go to tinyurl.com/4wx4f5nb.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.