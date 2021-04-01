  • April 1, 2021

Volunteers needed - Odessa American: Local News

Posted: Thursday, April 1, 2021 3:20 pm

Volunteers needed Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Volunteers are needed for the Keep Odessa Beautiful program “We Care, We Help!”

The program helps provide lawn care for those in the community who are disabled, elderly, veterans or widowed.

The program is volunteer based with dates and times of service provided with availability of the volunteers.

Those who are interested in registering can go to tinyurl.com/4wx4f5nb.

