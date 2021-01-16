  • January 16, 2021

Volunteers needed

Volunteers needed

Posted: Saturday, January 16, 2021 1:45 am

Odessa American

The West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday.

Volunteers work independently and as a team to prepare pantry boxes which are distributed to our pantries and partner agencies and the communities they serve.

To sign up, for guidelines and more information, visit tinyurl.com/y4vnkdqf.

