Volunteers needed

Casa de Amigos are in need of volunteers for the tax season.

Volunteers are offered training. No experience needed.

The Casa de Amigos Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program offers free income tax preparation to individuals and families who make less than $57,000. Tax preparation runs from February through April.

For more information, call Alfredo Chaparro at 432-682-9701 or email achaparro@casadeamigosmidland.org.