Volunteers needed for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide

Posted: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 3:45 pm

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Tax-Aide, celebrating its 52th year, offers free in-person preparation and assistance to anyone, especially those 50 and older, who can’t afford a tax preparation service.

Volunteers make a difference in their communities by assisting many older, lower-income taxpayers, and their families, who might otherwise miss out on the tax credits and deductions they’ve earned, a news release said.

Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification. The program is offered at senior centers in Odessa, and Midland.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS. Local information and details can be obtained by contacting Bob Schuler, district coordinator, at 432-362-7204.

