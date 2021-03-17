Jacob Ford
Volunteer luncheon
Oncor and the Odessa Rotary Club will be feeding lunch to all volunteers and workers who worked during the drive-thru clinics at Ratliff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the parking lot of the Central Fire Station, 1100 W. Second St.
Lunch is free in their honor.
