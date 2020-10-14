Trinity School of Midland has scheduled a virtual webinar, “Sweetie” & Hal Clay Peck Memorial Speaker Series featuring bestselling author Julie Lythcott-Haims at noon Friday at www.trinitymidland.org/peck-memorial-speaker-series.

Lythcott-Haims will speak on her book, How to Raise an Adult, and how parents can avoid helicopter parenting in order to raise successful and independent adults.

The event was rescheduled from its original date in April due to COVID-19.

Several representatives from schools around Midland had signed up to attend the original live event which included a luncheon at the Midland Country Club.

Those who previously bought tickets to attend the live event will still be able to enjoy the virtual event over lunch at the country club. All others may join the event online.