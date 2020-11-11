Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas has scheduled a virtual Veterans legal clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
Veterans needing legal advice in civil matters such as bankruptcy, consumer law, debt harassment, estate planning, family law are welcome to attend.
No criminal cases may be brought to the clinic.
Appointment is required to attend.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call Pete Fierro at 432-332-1207 ext. 4511.
